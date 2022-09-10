High School Volleyball: Don Bosco claims Haley Eckerman title

WATERLOO – The Don Bosco Dons won the first Haley Eckerman Volleyball Tournament, beating Columbus Catholic, Waterloo East, and Waterloo Christian twice for the trophy.

Their last match against the Regents saw them down 9-3 in the third and final set before rallying with five straight points and wrestling the lead away 14-13, then executing on the winning serve.

“Sitting on 14-13, that’s one thing that we talked about in that time out, in that huddle, that we weren’t going to go into an extended game,” Don Bosco head coach Jenni Schares said. “We were going to end it right here, and they went out and they did it.”

Waterloo Christian, who came in second, was coming in hot after an upset sweep over 14th-ranked Dunkerton on Thursday.

The Dons beat the Regents in the first round of pool play, but Waterloo Christian was waiting for them in the finals. It won the first set, Don Bosco won the second, then aces in the third from Kennedi McGarvey, Emily Naughton and Alexis Even led the Dons in their no-room-for-error comeback.

“I feel like we just put all of our hard work into one day and we put all the pieces together, and we just finally came out on top,” Naughton said. “And it feels great.”

East lost to Don Bosco and Waterloo Christian, but its opening win against Columbus Catholic earned a third place finish in pool play. While the result wasn't what Trojans head coach Mikayla Montgomery hoped for, she said she's still proud of her squad, who've shown progress so far in the season.

“Some points, we just could not get it figured out as far as putting all the pieces together,” Montgomery said. “We’re just happy that we were able to put on the first Haley Eckerman tournament here.”

East's determination was on display in its opening game with Waterloo West, when it came from behind to win two sets in a row and force a fifth. Since then, Montgomery says the Trojans have only gotten better. They went into the tournament with a 5-3 record, already on track to improve over their 8-20 finish last year.

East has its share of talent to boast of.

Leading up to the tournament, Tionn Wise has been the kill leader for the Trojans at 60, and played in top form against the Sailors. Fellow senior Nyla Norman is also making her mark in her final season as their top server and assists leader with 86 before Saturday. Montgomery is relying on them to help keep the winning season going and to mentor their younger teammates.

East will face Ames on Tuesday night. It will be its first Iowa Alliance Conference game in nearly two weeks since its 3-0 win over Des Moines North.

Going into this game and moving forward, Montgomery says the plan is to attack and stay on the offensive, with decisive wins preferred over close calls. It's a lesson she's taking from the tournament to heart.

"Just trying to figure out a way to get started right away and we don't hold back to where we get ourselves held down and then we've got to fight back so hard," Montgomery said. "So we're still trying to figure that piece out.