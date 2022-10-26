High School Volleyball: Don Bosco Catholic qualifies for state

VINTON -- Loose, carefree and confident.

Eighth-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville was all of those things Wednesday in the moments leading up to its 1A regional final against 10th-ranked North Cedar at Vinton-Shellsburg High School.

Those attributes showed throughout the match.

Trailing only three times the entire night, the Dons ended a 13-year state tournament drought with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-10, victory over the Knights.

"I think we just came together as a team," Don Bosco junior Alexis Even said. "We haven't been to state in 13 years so that was pushing us to get there. This was our chance, we just came together and did it. I don't think I realize completely what we have done."

After a back-and-forth first game, Don Bosco (28-12) controlled most of the next two games in a surprisingly easy victory.

Even, Kennedi McGarvey, Emily Naughton and Kendra Nissen provided setters Josie Hogan and Paige Delagardelle plenty of options. Libero Caelor Yoder was everywhere cleaning up missed blocks or loose balls.

It was a complete team effort.

"We've talked about this, the girls have prepared for this," Don Bosco head coach Jenni Schares said. "It was just something they had on their list to accomplish this year and nothing was going to stop them from doing that."

The regional final victory came 13 years after the Dons last qualified in 2009, ironically, it came on the same court.

"I was an assistant in 2009 the last time," Schares said. "It is pretty special. These girls put their minds to this, said they were going to do it and then went out and did it."

