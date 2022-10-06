High school volleyball: DNH wins 2022 NICL title

FAIRBANK — Dike-New Hartford emerged at top the North Iowa Cedar League after four top five teams arrived at Wapsie Valley High School to settle the conference championship, Thursday.

DNH head coach Diane Harms said the Wolverines did not expect the wins to come easy on Thursday because of the depth of the NICL.

“Coming in tonight, we knew it would be a battle,” Harms said. “Anyone could have come out tonight. So, I am happy for our girls to be able to find a way to make plays when we needed to make them and come away with a victory tonight.”

The Wolverines opened their night with a 2-0 win over the Union of La Porte City Knights.

Despite participating in the same conference, the Wolverines and the Knights had not faced off prior to Thursday night.

That lack of familiarity did not trip up the Class 2A No. 1 Wolverines, however, as DNH swept Union with wins of 25-21 and 25-19. Junior Payton Petersen led DNH with 10 kills, but was matched by Union senior Aubrey Gates who also put up 10 kills in the match.

According to Harms, the Knights moved their hitters around enough to trip up the Panthers during their first meeting.

“We need to do a better job of recognizing where they are and then, be ready for the block there and do our offense to a different zone,” Harms said.

In the other semifinal, the Class 2A No. 4 Denver Cyclones took down the No. 3 Wapsie Valley Warriors in two sets, winning 29-27 and 25-23. Denver senior Kayla Knowles led all players in the semifinal round with 14 kills including the match winner in the second set.

Facing a 24-20 deficit in the first set against the Warriors, Denver head coach Jamie Johnson told her team to remain calm and to put their confidence in each other.

“I was so proud of them to come back,” Johnson said. “We had to brakes on Wapsie for a little while there when they were at game point…just proud of them that they could believe in themselves enough and could play error-free volleyball for that long to finish it out.”

In the championship match, the Wolverines managed to sweep the Cyclones with wins of 25-20 and 25-15. Petersen led the Wolverines with nine kills while Knowles capped off her tournament with 10 kills in the match for 24 on the night.

Johnson said the Cyclones showed positives and negatives in their loss to DNH and that they have more work to do before the postseason gets underway.

“We terminated more balls than maybe we normally do against Dike,” Johnson said. “But, they are just phenomenal and it is hard to beat them. We felt we had a little let up in our focus. When you are playing…that team collective, we have to play pretty flawlessly to beat them.”

In a night in which the Wolverines faced two of the top 15 kills artists in the state--Knowles and Gates--Harms said DNH focused on themselves to beat the talent across from them.

“You are not going to shut it down,” Harms said. “They are such quality players it is a matter of trying to slow it down…If we can take care of our serve and take care of our transition, then it makes it more difficult on them.”

Wapsie Valley beat Union 2-1 (25-21, 23-25, 15-8) to take home third place in the NICL.

Senior Hannah Knight starred for the Warriors with 12 kills against Union.