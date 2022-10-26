High School Volleyball: DNH headed back to state with sweep of Grand View Christian

CONRAD — As expected, the top-ranked Dike-New Hartford volleyball team punched their return ticket to the Class 2A state tournament, Wednesday.

The Wolverines swept the Grand View Christian Thunder, 3-0, in the Class 2A Region 4 Championship in dominating fashion with wins of 25-15, 25-10 and 25-17.

DNH head coach Diane Harms described qualifying for the state tournament as exciting despite the Wolverines history of success with 15 state championships in program history.

“It is always very exciting because we have new faces,” Harms said. “It is one of their goals to get back down to state.”

Junior outside hitter Maryn Bixby said the Thunder presented a challenge because DNH did not face them during the regular season, but added the Wolverines “gave it their all.’

In the first set, the Thunder played DNH tough early as the Wolverines mustered a slim 8-6 lead. However, DNH settled in, made a few adjustments and resumed the strong offensive attack which allowed it to win 42 matches this season.

“They were doing a nice job at the net, blocking,” Harms said. “We just had to adjust the seams of where we were attacking. Once we made some adjustments with that, it was a little better on our side.”

According to Bixby, the adjustments helped the Wolverines find their rhythm and use their defense to transition into their offense.

The Wolverines adjustments allowed them to close out the first set on a 17-9 run and take a 1-0 lead in the match. Bixby stuffed a Thunder kill attempt to seal the 10-point win, 25-15.

“We have been making a lot of them all year with the schedule we play,” Harms said. “So, the girls are aware. We had a game plan where we wanted to attack. They were doing a good job of handling that so we adjusted where we wanted to go. The girls do a nice job with that.”

Riding the momentum of their win in set one, the Wolverines jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first set. The Thunder recovered to score eight points, but a three point run gave DNH a 20-8 lead and forced a Grand View Christian timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Wolverines surrendered only two points to nab a 25-10 win in set two.

Needing one win to punch their return ticket, the Wolverines spotted the Thunder two points to open the third set before embarking on a 10-1 run to take a commanding 10-3 lead.

DNH traded points with the Thunder for a time before a 6-1 run by Grand View Christian utilized a 6-1 run to cut the Wolverines lead to 17-12. The Wolverines forced a side out and outscored the Thunder 8-5 to earn the 25-17 win.

When DNH heads to Corallville for the state tournament next week, Bixby said the responsibility of the Wolverines is to not look ahead and remained focused on each game as they hit the court.

“Take it game-by-game,” Bixby said. “All of the teams are going to be good. So, make sure we are ready to go. Our energy is good.”