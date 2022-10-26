High School Volleyball: Denver completes third set rally, triumphs in four to claim state berth

LA PORTE CITY – You could hear a pin drop.

When Denver's star outside hitter Kayla Knowles dropped to her knees and held her right shoulder in the opening set Wednesday night, the Union High School gymnasium was silent. Knowles has been battling a dislocated shoulder since the summer.

"I think she had a glimpse of a scare," Cyclones head coach Jamie Johnson said. "We haven't felt that since the summer."

Knowles would return just a few points later and the Denver crowd suddenly woke up.

And it got louder, and louder, and louder and louder.

Until it reached a boiling point at the very end.

The Class 2A fifth-ranked Cyclones used Knowles' return to snare the first set, came back down by as many as eight points in the third and went on an 8-0 run in the fourth to triumph over ninth-ranked Grundy Center 26-24, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19 in the 2A Region 5 final.

"Going in, I had so much adrenaline," Knowles said. "We were confident."

Denver (36-10) will face fourth-ranked Hinton in a 2A quarterfinal on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The Cyclones are one of seven North Iowa Cedar League teams to be at state next week.

One of the most prestigious small school conferences will be heavily represented at the highest level of volleyball in the state.

"Coming into the season, I knew we were going to be good, I just didn't know how good," Knowles said.

It was the fourth meeting of the season between Denver and Grundy Center and this one was the closest.

For much of the match, it was a punch and counter-punch affair. The Cyclones had more strikes to the body down the stretch.

They were down 21-13 in the third set and on the brink of a 2-1 deficit in the contest. A Jessica Gergen kill, back-to-back attacking errors by the Spartans and an ace from Elaina Hildebrandt all of a sudden made it a four-point deficit.

"We talked about who wants this more," Gergen said. "Do we want to crumble and just let them take over or should we take over?"

Grundy Center had three chances at set point and went 0-for-3. Knowles started the final five-point run with a kill and punctuated the comeback with a kill to allow Denver to take a 2-1 lead.

Knowles and Gergen each registered over double digit kills in what was a true 1-2 combo that was difficult to defend.

"I kind of every match this year has been Jessica's breakout game," Johnson said. "They have grown maturity and skill wise."

Spartans head coach Lori Willis admitted they got "predictable."

They had just three attacking errors once they got up by eight. In the final 16 points, they had four errors from the front line.

"We got comfortable and our passing broke down," Willis said. "You're going up against a team that has a lot of seniors and we're kind of new."

Denver went on a 5-0 spurt to snare an early lead in the fourth. Grundy Center countered with a 7-2 outburst to claim a 17-15 cushion. The Cyclones had the final laugh with eight unanswered.

Knowles had four kills and a block in the stretch.

"Once we got our passing, everything (clicked)," Knowles said. "I love those games where we keep trading (points). I love those environments and I know our team does too."

Euphoria ensued on match point and Denver now gets another shot at the best of the best in 2A. It feels it is an underdog this fall after having to replace several impactful seniors.

And it is fine with that.

"We've come such a long way and it is so invigorating," Gergen said.

After the Cyclones took the opener, Grundy Center responded emphatically with a dominant second set. It gave up the first point, then never trailed the rest of the way.

Carlie Willis and Shirley Monaghan each notched double digit kills on different styles. Willis had several hard-hitting kills and Monaghan unleashed tip kills that kept Denver off balanced.

"We were really on our game offensively," Coach Willis said.

Most of the Grundy Center core will be back in Carlie Willis, Ellery Luhring, Monaghan, Kayden Muller and Lacy Lebo. Potential top-three preseason ranking for 2023 isn't far-fetched.

Coach Willis already is looking forward to next fall.

"We're going to be a force to be reckon with," she said.