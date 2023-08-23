DUBUQUE — The Cedar Falls Tigers opened their 2023 volleyball season with a sweep of the Dubuque Senior Rams.

The Tigers, who debuted at No. 5 in the IGHSAU preseason rankings, won 25-19, 25-16 and 25-21 to top the No. 15 Rams.

The win marks Cedar Falls' 14th consecutive win over the Rams.

Dubuque Hempstead 3, West 0: The Wahawks opened their season on the road, falling to the Mustangs in straight sets.

Dubuque Hempstead on 27-25, 25-22 and 25-17 to secure the sweep and its fourth straight win over West.

Fort Dodge 3, East 1: Riding a five-game winning streak against the Dodgers, the Trojans could not secure a home victory to open the season.

Fort Dodge took the first two games 25-10 and 25-16 before East staved off the sweep with a 25-23 win in the third set. The Dodgers bounced back in the fourth set with a 25-15 win to secure the victory.

St. Ansgar 2, Waterloo Christian 0/Charles City 2, Waterloo Christian 1: The Regents dropped a pair of games in a season-opening triangular with the Saints and Comets.

St. Ansgar swept Waterloo Christian with wins off 25-22 and 25-18 to get a second-straight win over the Regents.

Against Charles City, Waterloo Christian fell 25-15 in the first game, but managed a 25-22 win in the second set to force a winner-takes-all third set. Charles City rallied to win the match with a 15-11 win in the final set.