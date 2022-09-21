High School Volleyball: Cedar Falls, West, Columbus post big wins

CEDAR FALLS – Katie Remmert knocked down 15 kills as Cedar Falls topped Cedar Rapids Prairie, 25-17, 25-17, 28-26, Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

The Tigers improved to 15-5 overall with the win and 2-2 in the MVC Mississippi Division.

Grace Hannam had eight kills, and Summer Halsor and Kya Bradfield each recorded five.

Freshman Brynn Bakula had 32 assists, while fellow freshman Annistyn Wedgbury led the squad with 10 digs. Bradfield led the team with three blocks.

West sends seniors out in style: On senior night, the Wahawks cruised to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-17 win over Cedar Rapids Washington.

Sahara Williams hammered home 18 kills, and Sierra Moore had seven.

Williams hit at a .566 attack percentage in the match.

Savannah Ringheden had 18 assists and seven digs.

West improved to 4-8 overall and 2-3 in the MVC Valley Division.

Columbus rallies: The Sailors won the opening game against Oelwein, but then needed to win the final two to pull out a, 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10, victory over the Huskies Tuesday. The Sailors improved to 5-13 overall.

New Hampton wins in five: After winning the first two games, the Chickasaws had to regroup to edge Decorah, 26-24, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9, in a Northeast Iowa Conference match.

Braelyn Rosonke and Carlee Rochford had 14 and 12 kills, respectively to lead New Hampton (11-10). Molly Wegner had 25 assists and Paige Steinlage 22 for the Chickasaws.

Rochford added 21 digs.

McClintock’s big night: Gladbrook-Reinbeck senior setter Emma McClintock recorded 30 assists, including her 3,000th career assist in the Rebels 25-15, 28-26, 25-9 win over AGWSR.

Ava Wyatt had 16 kills for G-R, and Megan Cooley chipped in 10.