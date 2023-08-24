WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier coverage area featured nine state qualifiers in the 2022 volleyball season.

With 13 teams ranked in the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings, the Cedar Valley looks ready for successful encore in 2023.

Here are the five Courier area teams to watch this volleyball season:

1. Dike-New Hartford

Debuting at No. 1 in the inaugural Class 2A IGHSAU volleyball rankings, the Wolverines an impressive core of athletes from a runner-up finish in 2022 and back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.

Hunting for redemption after missing out on a three-peat, a senior trio of Payton and Jadyn Petersen and Maryn Bixby leads the way for DNH. The Petersen sisters offer three-years of starting experience on the outside for DNH. Bixby, a Northern Iowa-commit, returns for her third consecutive season in the starting lineup as a middle hitter.

The senior trio of future Division I players accounted for 1,031 kills in 2022.

Sophomore libero Abby Jensen offers a fourth experienced starter after starting 48 matches in her freshman season. Jensen finished second on DNH with 61 aces in addition to 211 digs.

In addition to their four returning starters, the Wolverines also get back Claire McCumber, who saw action in 46 matches a season ago and racked up 133 digs and 36 aces.

Ellie Knock, Sophia Folkerts and Madelyn Norton left big shoes, but the returning production and tradition at DNH under head coach Diane Harms make the Wolverines an obvious team to watch in 2023.

2. AGWSR

AGWSR provided the highlight of the 2022 state tournament, overcoming a 13-6 deficit to defeat No. 1 seed North Tama 15-13 in the class 1A quarterfinals.

The Cougars graduated three players that saw action in all 42 matches last season but return six players with more than 18 matches of starting experience.

Losing Brynn Smith, who led AGWSR with 482 kills and earned IGCA 1A first team honors, Lila Vaughn and Tessa Sperfslage presents a significant challenge for the Cougars. However, they do return assist-machine Trevyn Smith, who racked up 804 assists in her sophomore year in 2022. Smith also earned 1A second team honors in 2022.

Defensively, the Cougars bring back sophomore Brylea Metzgar. Metzgar stacked up 50 blocks in her freshman season, finishing second on the team. Smith also picked up 39 blocks while recording 240 digs.

A year ago, the Cougars qualified for state as the only sub-.500 team. With Smith and Metzgar leading the way and Karis Lippert, Ava Olson, Elise Olson and Tori Metzgar offering experienced pieces, AGWSR seems primed to harness the momentum of their quarterfinal comeback in 2023.

The Cougars enter the season as the IGCA No. 4 team in class 1A.

3. Sumner-FredericksburgThe Cougars of Sumner-Fredericksburg could not have asked for a much better returning group of players.

Headlined by IGCA All-State Elite team honoree and 2022 state kills-leader Isabelle Elliott, the Cougars enter the 2023 season with five of its seven starters back. Elliott, a Northern Iowa-commit, recorded 677 kills in 2022.

In addition to Elliott, senior Morgan Block comes back after finishing second with 193 kills last season.

Sophomore setter Alexa Buhman returns as the Cougars’ leader in assists with 778 a year ago. Brielle Volker and Addi Murray also return after starting 42 and 38 matches, respectively, as underclassmen last season.

The Cougars came in at No. 5 in the IGHSAU 2A rankings.

4. DENVER

The Cyclones face the tall task of replacing superstar outside hitter Kayla Knowles, who now represents the Cedar Valley as a member of the University of Houston volleyball team.

In replacing Knowles, Denver could do—significantly—worse than the pieces it returns in 2022.

Senior Jessica Gergen looks to be the top offensive weapon back for the Cyclones in 2023. Gergen racked up 387 kills as a junior middle hitter for Denver in 2022 while hitting .297.

Additionally, the Cyclones get back the daughter of head coach Jamie Johnson, Channing Johnson, who led the state with 1,219 assists in her freshman season, and Elaina Hildebrandt, who started all 47 matches for Denver and recorded 137 kills, 258 digs and 47 blocks.

Hildebrandt and Gergen also served as Denver’s two most-dangerous players from the service line with 47 and 57 aces on 90.7% and 92.3% serving efficiencies, respectively. Hildebrandt also finished fourth in the state with 517 successful serves.

The Cyclones earned the No. 10 spot in class 2A in the IGHSAU preseason rankings.

5. UNION

Ranked No. 4 in class 3A by the IGHSAU to start the season, the Knights in La Porte City return an arsenal of talented and experienced players from a 42-10, state qualifying season in 2022.

A senior trio leads the way for Union in 2023 with Gracie Klima, Dena Robb and Sydney Schmuekcer back after appearing in all 52 matches last season. Klima seems the natural successor to Aubrey Gates, who led Union with 599 kills in 2022, as the senior recorded 359 kills of her own last season.

In addition to their senior trio, the Knights also get Avery Knoop back after a 3A all-state third team campaign last season. Knoop led the Knights, and finished third in the state, with 1,172 assists and 294 digs. Knoop also recorded 40 blocks, 50 aces and 428 successful serves.

The loss of Gates leaves a large hole, but one that the Knights are ready to fill.