ALL-METRO GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

High School Volleyball: 2022 All-Metro Volleyball Teams released

The metro volleyball coaches have released their 19-member 2022 all-metro volleyball team.

Regional finalist Cedar Falls leads with four members on the nine-member first team.

112822-spt-all-metro-vb-first team

The 2022 All-Metro Volleyball First Team: Left to Right: Natalie See (Waterloo East), Sahara Williams (Waterloo West), Brynn Bakula (Cedar Falls), Annistyn Wedgbury (Cedar Falls), Grace Hannam (Cedar Falls), Steph Boyer (Columbus), Lauren Bergstrom (Waterloo Christian) and Reagan Wheeler (Waterloo Christian). Not pictured is Katie Remmert (Cedar Falls). 

The Tigers contingent is led by senior Katie Remmert. The first-team all-state player finished her senior season with 387 kills and 322 digs.

Sophomore Grace Hannam also made the team after knocking down 191 kills. Freshman setter Brynn Bakula and freshmen libero Annistyn Wedgbury also made the squad.

Bakula recorded 931 assists, while Wedgbury was second only to Remmert with 290 digs.

Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams crushed 311 kills to lead the Wahawks this fall and earn an all-metro first team spot.

After another winning season, Waterloo Christian saw two players make the first team – Reagan Wheeler, a repeat selection, led the Regents with 285 kills. Fellow senior Lauren Bergstrom recorded 290 assists, 60 kills, 25 blocks and 112 digs.

112822-spt-all-metro-vb-second team

The 2022 All-Metro Volleyball Second Team: Left to right, Sophia Keys (Columbus), Morgan Bradley (Columbus), Kya Bradfield (Cedar Falls), Lauren Sandvold (Cedar Falls), Savannah Ringheden (West), Karsyn Miller (East), Nyla Norman (East), Tionn Wise (East), Sydney Aronson (Waterloo Christian) and Rachel Bergstrom (Waterloo Christian). 

Columbus Catholic’s Stephanie Boyer, a Palm Beach Atlantic signee, recorded 427 digs, most in the metro, to earn a spot on the team.

Waterloo East’s Natalie See rounds out the first team. See had a tremendous senior season recorded 222 kills, 69 blocks and 187 digs.

Making the second team were Sophia Keys (Columbus), Morgan Bradley (Columbus), Kya Bradfield (Cedar Falls), Lauren Sandvold (Cedar Falls), Savannah Ringheden (West), Karsyn Miller (East), Nyla Norman (East), Tionn Wise (East), Sydney Aronson (Waterloo Christian) and Rachel Bergstrom (Waterloo Christian). 

The four metro area volleyball coaches selected the team. 

