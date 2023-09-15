Reagan Wheeler had 21 kills and five blocks as Waterloo Christian outlasted Don Bosco in five sets Thursday in high school volleyball action.

The Regents won 24-26, 25-17, 25-11, 18-25, 15-13.

Trinity Renaud and Violet LaMarche added 14 and nine kills, respectively.

Kaylin Jones had 44 assists, while Alexis Harlan led the team with 31 digs.

Waterloo Christian improved to 8-3 with the victory.

Cross Country

Shannon, Huck win at Indee

INDEPENDENCE – Wapsie Valley senior Aidan Shannon took home medalist honors winning the boys’ 5K race at the Independence Invitational Thursday.

Shannon crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 28.2 seconds, beating Clear Creek-Amana’s Brock Hilsman by 24.1 seconds.

CCA won the team title with 23 points, while Waverly-Shell Rock, Union of La Porte City, Independence and Nashua-Plainfield rounded out the top five.

WSR was led by junior Austin Soldwisch as he took fourth overall in 16:53.4. Go-Hawk teammate Colin Knudsen crossed in 18:09.8 to finish 10th.

Aiden Brady of Wapsie Valley was 11th, Jase Hansen of Nashua-Plainfield 12th and Cameron Mullen and Sawyer Spence of Union were 13th and 14th.

In the girls’ 5K race, Nashua-Plainfield’s Kadence Huck out-dueled Union’s Amilia Condon to win medalist honors.

Huck crossed in 19:22.1, while Condon was a stride behind her in 19:24.0.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sydney Bochmann was third in 20:16.3, and the Go-Hawks’ Emma Smith was seventh. Union’s Sydney Anton, WSR’s Cece Jerome and New Hampton’s Megan Pickar were 10th, 11th and 12th.

Waverly-Shell Rock took second as a team to Clear Creek-Amana (38-57), while Union was third (75) and New Hampton fifth (158).