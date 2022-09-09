High school roundup: Dons sweep Clarksville

The Don Bosco volleyball team completed a 3-0 sweep of the Clarskville Indians, Thursday.

The Dons won 25-8, 25-15 and 25-11 to earn their ninth win of the season.

Clarksville falls to 0-3 on the year following the loss.

Red hot Redhawks top Rebels: The top ranked North Tama Redhawks continued to dominate with a 3-1 win over the No. 3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels.

North Tama won the first two sets 25-23, but the Rebels bounced back to win the third set 25-20 and avoid the sweep.

The Redhawks finished off Gladbrook-Reinbeck with a 25-19 win in the fourth set to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Ava Wyatt led the Rebels with 14 kills as they fell to 6-3 on the season.

Tripoli edges passed Janesville: The No. 12 Tripoli volleyball team fought off a strong effort from the Janesville Wildcats, 3-1.

The teams split the first two sets with Tripoli taking set one 25-21 and Janesville winning set two 25-22. Tripoli won the final two sets 27-25 and 25-19.

Mallory Mueller led the Panthers with 19 kills while Natalie Lobeck notched 46 assists in the winning effort.

Vikings continue strong start against Indee: The No. 4 Decorah Vikings took down the Independence Mustangs, 3-1, Thursday.

The Vikings won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18 before Indee managed to steal set three 26-24.

Decorah sealed the win with a 25-12 win in the fourth set.

With the win, Decorah improves to 9-1 on the season while Indee falls to 6-6.