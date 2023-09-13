Prep
Tuesday's scoreboard
METRO
Cedar Falls def. Iowa City Liberty 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-12
Hudson def. Columbus Catholic 25-20, 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, 15-11
Iowa City West def. West 13-25, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 15-5
Ames def. East 25-18, 15-25, 25-18, 25-15
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert def. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-4, 25-8, 25-8
Western Dubuque def. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 15-11
Dubuque Senior def. Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-18
Dubuque Hempstead def. Cedar Rapids Washington 25-20, 25-22, 25-14
Iowa City High def. Linn-Mar 23-25, 25-22, 25-14, 26-24
IOWA ALLIANCE
Fort Dodge def. Mason City 25-18, 25-23, 25-18
Ottumwa def. Des Moines East 25-16, 25-6, 25-6
AREA
Dike-New Hartford def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-14, 25-10
Dike-New Hartford def. Grundy Center 25-17, 25-13
Grundy Center def. Sumner-Fredericksburg 18-25, 25-20, 17-15
Oelwein def. Jesup 25-18, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24
West Central def. Cedar Valley Christian 25-20, 25-23
Denver def. Aplington-Parkersburg 25-14, 25-23, 25-11
Osage def. Nashua-Plainfield 25-10, 25-18, 25-15
North Fayette Valley def. Clayton Ridge 25-12, 25-20, 25-18
Saint Ansgar def. West Fork 25-6, 25-9, 25-16
New Hampton def. Crestwood 25-20, 25-12, 25-16
Waverly-Shell Rock def. Decorah 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18
Don Bosco def. Clarksville 25-12, 25-6, 25-12
South Hardin def. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-13, 25-17, 25-22
Marion def. Independence 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
Union def. Wapsie Valley 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11