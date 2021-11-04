Go-Hawks 'weren't ready' for quick Bobcats in 4A championship match

CEDAR RAPIDS – Too quick, too deep, too powerful.

Waverly-Shell Rock had faced the gauntlet of attackers at the Iowa State volleyball tournament this week. It dealt with a record-breaking performance from Oskaloosa’s Faith DeRonde. It overcame multiple hitters that were all over the court for North Scott.

Top-ranked Western Dubuque was the final test facing the Go-Hawks on Thursday. They couldn’t pass it.

Behind the trifecta of Meredith Bahl, Maddie Harris and Libby Lansing, the Bobcats became the second school on Thursday to win their first state championship in school history as they fought off Waverly-Shell Rock 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

“Getting on runs is one of our biggest struggles,” Go-Hawks senior Avery Beckett said. “Yeah we lost, but it is such a big deal to be here. We have a lot of seniors that left a leadership role.”

Bahl was the force on the left side. Lansing would overpower the middle. Harris had a handful of her kills from the back row.

To Waverly-Shell Rock (44-8), it was the speed at which Western Dubuque ran its offense that provided the toughest challenge.

“They run their stuff really quick and we weren’t ready for it,” Beckett said. “We didn’t know how to execute and put our block up.”

There were rotations where Go-Hawks middle hitter Averi Weichers was on the bench for an extended period of time, particularly in the opening two sets. Weichers still finished with nine kills, but it was on 19 attacks, a tournament low.

“You like to keep them in there all the time,” WSR head coach EaVon Woodin said. “We just didn’t have quite the sync and the rhythm to beat a team like that.”

With Weichers on the sideline, that allowed the Bobcats to thrive.

Trailing 7-5 in the first set, the Bobcats went on a 5-1 run to retake the lead. Waverly-Shell Rock crept to within one point on two different occasions. A service error by Ellie Thompson and back-to-back attacking errors gave Western Dubuque a 1-0 lead.

After the Go-Hawks tied the second set up at 10 apiece, the Bobcats (34-3) went on a long 13-3 run to go up double figures. Harris, Lansing, Bahl plus setter and 4A all-tournament team captain Madison Maahs had multiple kills during the run.

“We went sluggish where we started doubting ourselves a little bit,” Woodin said. “If they look back, they’ll see some things they didn’t do.”

Still, Waverly-Shell Rock refused to go away quietly.

It rallied down 12-3 that started with a 7-2 run to bring its deficit down to four. It scored four of five points to be within two. Then the two sides exchanged points for a bit until a 3-0 run tied the set at 19.

Sophie Sedgwick gave the Go-Hawks their first lead at 21-20 after a dump kill. They tied it at 22, then a Lansing kill and Beckett hitting error brought Western Dubuque to match point.

Bahl slammed down the final kill that prompted the celebration.

“It wasn’t our day,” Beckett said. “We’ve played better volleyball. Our nerves got to us today.”

Beckett, the only Go-Hawk named to the all-tournament team, finished with a team-best 11 kills. It was the first time and a rare occurrence where Waverly-Shell Rock finished with a hitting percentage below triple digits.

“It drains you out there playing those matches day in and day out,” Woodin said. “We really didn’t in system. You got to play good defense before you play good offense.”

Sedgwick ended her prep career with near 1,100 assists this season as she dished out 20 in her final match. Beckett led with 13 digs while libero Annika Behrends had 12.

Those are three key seniors that Waverly-Shell Rock will look to replace next fall. Weichers and Ellie Thompson are expected to anchor the front row in 2022.

“We’ve got some juniors, sophomores and freshmen coming up so hopefully they’ll take it seriously,” Woodin said. “We got to find a setter to give them the ball and some gritty defensive players in the back.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0