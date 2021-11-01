Go-Hawks overcome DeRonde's career night, stave off Indians in 4A quarters

CEDAR RAPIDS – One emphatic scream after another came out the mouth of Avery Beckett in the fifth set Monday night.

When you get four straight kills, including the one that ends a Class 4A quarterfinal, that can happen.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s leading attacker was not getting her kills in the first half of the final set, but got them when they counted as the third-seeded Go-Hawks triumphed over upset-minded and sixth-seeded Oskaloosa 23-25, 28-26, 21-25, 25-15, 15-12 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

“Unbelievable,” Beckett said. “It was crazy coming in to win that match. It is breath-taking.”

It marks the first quarterfinal win for WSR since, according to longtime head coach EaVon Woodin, 2012 or 2013. It will now face second-seeded North Scott in a semifinal at noon Wednesday.

“They wanted to prove that they were better than what they were,” Woodin said.

The Go-Hawks won despite Indians outside hitter Faith DeRonde recording 40 kills, which set a new single-match record in 4A. All Woodin wanted was for her blockers to get a touch on the ball.

In the first two sets, that didn’t happen with consistency. Yet in the final three sets, it did. On occasion, Waverly-Shell Rock closed and finished the block.

“She’s a great hitter,” Woodin said. “I think our conditioning helped us until the end. We stress blocking and we got better the more we got to see them.”

Oskaloosa raced ahead 7-2 in the final set. Two DeRonde attacking errors, a block from Averi Weichers and a double hit on the Indians side quickly made it a one-point deficit for the Go-Hawks.

The Indians increased their lead back to three, then the WSR front row woke up.

It started with a Weichers kill, then two consecutive from Ellie Thompson. Sedgwick executed a dump to tie the match at 11. Beckett took care of the rest.

“I love that my team trusts me enough in that situation,” Beckett said. “I’m surprised you can hear me.”

“We’ve been teammates since fifth grade,” Sedgwick added. “I trust her with everything.”

Waverly-Shell Rock dropped a tight third set after it led 17-13. Oskaloosa went on a 5-0 spurt to take a 18-17 lead and proceeded to score six of the final seven points.

It didn’t faze the Go-Hawks.

They went on a 6-0 run to balloon their lead to 8-3 in the fourth and they never trailed the rest of the way to send it to a decisive fifth set.

“It was our energy,” Beckett said. “Even when we were down in that third set, I feel like we had more energy then they did.”

Beckett and Weichers each led WSR with 14 kills while Thompson chipped in 10. The Go-Hawks scored 47 points off Indians errors either from hitting or at the service line.

Sedgewick dished out 36 assists. Three Go-Hawk back row players had double digit digs, paced by 19 from libero Annika Behrends.

The Indians took the first set thanks to 11 kills from DeRonde. Neither side had a lead larger than three points that entire set.

Waverly-Shell Rock had a pair of set points staved off in the second, but finished the job with a Weichers kill, she and Sedgwick teaming on a block and a DeRonde attacking error.

“We had nothing to lose,” Sedgwick said. “We did it together.”

The Go-Hawks are now a match away from their first trip to the state championship in a handful of years. First they’ll have to deal with North Scott, a consistent top-five team in 4A that swept Bondurant-Farrar in its quarterfinal.

“Go out there, play loose and show what we have,” Woodin said. “I have a lot of confidence in these kids.”

