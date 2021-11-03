Go-Hawks adjust to highlight Weichers, triumph over Lancers in 4A semis

CEDAR RAPIDS – Sophie Sedgwick saw something on Wednesday.

As North Scott's block was taking away Waverly-Shell Rock's middle, Sedgwick made an adjustment.

She began to push her sets to the left of Averi Weichers.

"That gave me more room and opportunity to be able to score," Weichers. "Left is always golden."

It certainly was when it mattered most.

Silenced for the first two sets with two total kills, Weichers exploded in the final two sets with 10 kills to power the third-ranked Go-Hawks past second-ranked North Scott 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 32-30 in a Class 4A state semifinal at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

It marks the first time in a decade Waverly-Shell Rock will get the chance to play for a state title. Its opponent is top-ranked Western Dubuque, the cream of the crop in the second largest classification in the state, at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The Bobcats got a small scare from Marion in the other semifinal, but prevailed in four sets.

"We've worked all season and we wanted it really bad," Go-Hawks outside hitter Ellie Thompson said.

Weichers slammed down three consecutive kills in the fourth set that helped WSR stave off six set points from the Lancers. Ella McLaughlin, North Scott's top hitter, had her final hitting attempt sail just wide.

It ignited a dogpile on the Go-Hawks' (44-7) side of the court.

"This has been our biggest goal since summer," Wiechers said. "It is so rewarding after so much blood, sweat and tears."

WSR head coach EaVon Woodin was wiping away some tears afterwards. She lost her son, Curtis "Woody" Woodin in July of last season. She couldn't help but think of the feelings he would be going through after the final point.

"He would be the first one down here," Woodin said. "It is kind of an emotional day for me, too."

The Go-Hawks were in a tussle of a fourth set. It was the second time on Wednesday that a set on court two ended up with the final score of 32-30.

North Scott went through Lauren Golinghorst four straight times and had success. McLaughlin put it at set point, only for the first of seven ties to transpire over the next 10 minutes be started by Weichers.

WSR tied it at 25, 26, 27 and 29 on errors from the Lancers. Weichers put the Go-Hawks ahead twice and the second time was the charm.

"We just needed to keep our heads in, we really needed to fight and want it more," Weichers said.

It was an environment Waverley-Shell Rock got a taste of in its quarterfinal victory against Oskaloosa in five sets. Combined with playing in over 50 matches, the Go-Hawks' conditioning allowed them to handle an extra set.

"It helped us realize we can come back," Avery Beckett said. "When we play in these tournaments, we play up to six games a day. It is really draining, but it helps us."

North Scott (31-5) was closing in on blocks quickly against Beckett and Weichers. McLaughlin, Golinghorst and Grace Graham were giving the Go-Hawks hitters fits.

They hit .222 in the opener and .129 in the second set.

"We need to use our middles and I didn't think we were using them enough to begin with," Woodin said.

"They had a lot of hitters," Thompson added. "They're pretty spread out."

The third set was when WSR began to get its footing. The Go-Hawks hit .286, got out in front 6-1 and never trailed to take a 2-1 lead. WSR had just four hitting errors to 12 kills in that set.

"We were able to go in system more often," Woodin said. "We told them not to let get any momentum."

Beckett finished the final two sets with 10 of her team high 18 kills. Waverly-Shell Rock had 17 hitting errors and zero serving errors while the Lancers finished with 28 attacking miscues and 13 serves that went long.

Thompson finished with a match-high four aces to pair with her nine kills.

"Usually I serve pretty nervous," Thompson said. "Sophie told me 'left or right, hit it around the block.'"

Three Go-Hawks had double digit dig numbers, led by 17 from their libero Annika Behrends. They now get Western Dubuque in the state championship, who have two players with 300 kills or more and four with above 200 digs.

It has been a turnaround for Waverly-Shell Rock. From 2020 and not getting to play in Cedar Rapids, to what happened on Wednesday.

Woodin, who has been a part of multiple state championship teams, is one of the reasons her players say they are where they are.

"She knows the game," Beckett said. "She's been really helpful."

