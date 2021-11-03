Waverly-Sr overcomes Eldridge North Scott's lead, then earns win 3-1

Waverly-Sr fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Eldridge North Scott was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 3-1 win on November 3 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.
In recent action on October 26, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Central DeWitt and Waverly-Sr took on Humboldt on October 26 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.