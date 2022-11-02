 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vice-grip defense fuels Cedar Rapids Xavier's win over Epworth Western Dubuque 3-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier's defense was a brick wall that stopped Epworth Western Dubuque cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory on November 2 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

In recent action on October 25, Epworth Western Dubuque faced off against Charles City and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Waverly-Sr on October 20 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.

