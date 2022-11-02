 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana topples Eldridge North Scott 3-2

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana collected a solid win over Eldridge North Scott in a 3-2 verdict at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High on November 2 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

Recently on October 25, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with Manchester West Delaware in a volleyball game. For more, click here.

