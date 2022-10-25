Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana flexes stout defense to thwart Manchester West Delaware 3-0

Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana's defense was a brick wall that stopped Manchester West Delaware cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory on October 25 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.
Recently on October 13, Manchester West Delaware squared off with Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.