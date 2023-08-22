A suffocating defense helped Bettendorf Pleasant Valley handle Davenport West 3-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West played in a 3-0 game on Oct. 5, 2021.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.