 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Score no more: Maynard West Central's defense is flawless in stopping Lansing Kee High 3-0

  • 0

An electrician would've been needed to get Lansing Kee High on the scoreboard because Maynard West Central wouldn't allow it in a 3-0 shutout for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on October 17.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News