Score no more: Eldridge North Scott's defense is flawless in stopping Davenport West 3-0

Eldridge North Scott didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Davenport West's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on September 13.

