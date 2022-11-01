Putting it all together: Urbandale Des Moines Christian overwhelms La Porte City Union 3-1

Urbandale Des Moines Christian built a comfortable second-game advantage in a 3-1 win over La Porte City Union for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on November 1.
