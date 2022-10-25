 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osage tames Dubuque Wahlert's offense 3-0

Osage's defense kept Dubuque Wahlert under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on October 25.

Recently on October 19, Osage squared off with New Hampton in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.

