No scoring allowed; Osage pushes past Calmar South Winn 3-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Osage followed in overpowering Calmar South Winn 3-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on October 20.

In recent action on October 11, Osage faced off against Charles City and Calmar South Winn took on Maynard West Central on October 11 at Calmar South Winneshiek High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

