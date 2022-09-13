No scoring allowed: Charles City pushes past Waukon 3-0

Charles City unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Waukon in a 3-0 shutout during this Iowa girls high school volleyball game.
Recently on September 8 , Charles City squared off with Mason City in a volleyball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.