 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No scoring allowed: Charles City pushes past Mason City 2-0

  • 0

A suffocating defense helped Charles City handle Mason City 2-0 at Mason City High on September 8 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

Last season, Charles City and Mason City squared off with October 19, 2021 at Mason City High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News