New Hampton controls the action and Charles City in affair 3-1

New Hampton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Charles City 3-1 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on September 7.
In recent action on August 28, Charles City faced off against Iowa Falls-Alden and New Hampton took on Mason City on August 26 at Mason City High School. For more, click here.
