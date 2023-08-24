WATERLOO – New coaches have taken the helm at four of the five metro high school volleyball teams for the 2023 season.

Grace Patterson is the new coach at East, Chris Hagness at West, Brittney Weber at Columbus Catholic and Laura Johnson at Waterloo Christian.

The season kicked off Tuesday night.

Waterloo EastThe Waterloo East Trojans are eager to return to the court after last year’s success.

East improved to a respectable 19-14 in their 2022 season under the guidance of head coach Mikayla Montgomery – their first winning record in 12 years. In her first year at the head of the team, coach Grace Patterson is determined to build on that progress.

“They want to win the conference, but they want to go even further than they did last year,” Patterson said. “And I told them they’re going to have to put in the work… and they’ve put in the work since April, since I got hired. They show up, they hold each other accountable and they’re in the gym.”

It won’t be an easy task, as the Trojans have graduated off some of their key pieces from last year. Nyla Norman, Karsyn Miller, Natalie See and Haley Harn are no longer with the program. However, they have over a dozen seniors who are currently on the roster and were a part of last year’s program. They include Miah Norman, Danica Chamberlain and Jaelah Stanford.

According to Patterson, she’s focused on having a fast-paced offense backed up by a steady defense. Meanwhile, one of the values instilled by Montgomery that Patterson came in noticing immediately was good communication between the teammates. Patterson said that this training has made her job that much easier.

“Not one time in practice have I had to say: ‘Pick up your communication, talk to each other, let each other know who’s getting that ball,’” Patterson said. “They have been stellar since we started practice. They are so loud; they’ll have the music playing but I can still hear them over the music.”

Waterloo West

The Wahawks are also adjusting to a new coach and their new coach has done his research on them, too.

According to Hagness, he’s studied the film from last year to best assess how to approach the season. He said he’s working on teamwork and discipline – working together to make plays happen.

“I think we want to make blocking a big part of our game this year,” Hagness said. “We’re working on very aggressive serving. We are working on a new defensive system, and I think when we combine all of this, it’s going to show all of our opponents a different side of Waterloo West.”

Last year, the Wahawks finished 13-19, thanks in no small part to the stiff competition encountered in the Mississippi Valley Conference. But Hagness said they’ve spent their offseason sparring with high-caliber teams in order to prepare themselves.

“It comes back to discipline and having practiced everything that could possibly go wrong and imagine being mentally prepared for that to happen,” Hagness said. “We’ve already been up against some state-winning teams already – I think we’re only going to improve.

With top players like Sierra Moore and Sahara Williams graduating, West is looking at a new batch of upperclassmen like junior Jada Smith. Now a captain, Smith’s imparting the leadership lessons she learned from Moore and Williams to step up for her team.

“Last year, it was good that I had CeCe and Sahara as good leaders that helped me to have a good mindset for what comes into play at games – whether it’s discipline, teamwork, leadership, anything – I feel like I want bring that positive mindset to the team,” Smith said. “And I will help our team with everything.”

Cedar Falls

The Tigers still remember the disappointment from last year when they were upset by a 16-19 Urbandale team in the regional finals.

Coach Matthew Johnson said Cedar Falls is determined to capture a new ‘state’ banner this year.

“We talked a lot about having goals, but more than having goals, having expectations and kind of the expectation of our program is that we’re playing down in Coralville at the end of the season,” Johnson said. “We’ve had a great summer; we’ve got a lot of kids that have really worked hard in the offseason playing other sports and getting in the gym and working on their volleyball skills and getting in the weight room.”

Like West, the Tigers will play in the Mississippi Valley Conference and to help them through it, they have returning talents like Grace Hannam, Carley Strelow, Lauren Sandvold and Kya Bradfield back on the court.

Johnson added that morale is high and there’s been significant anticipation to kick off the fall season.

“It’s always kind of that comeback and it’s kind of neat, not just from a volleyball perspective, but from a fall sports in general,” Johnson said.

Columbus Catholic

The Sailors are looking to improve on their 11-29 finish in 2022 – not an easy task in the North Iowa Cedar League where seven conference teams were ranked in the preseason IGHSAU rankings.

But interim head coach Brittney Weber says she’s enthusiastic about the Sailors’ prospects.

“I’m excited about the season. We’ve got… seven seniors coming back, and I’m really excited about the lineup I’ve got actually that we’re putting forth,” Weber said.

Spotlight players for Columbus include outside hitters like Morgan Bradley and Isabelle Nolan, while sophomore Sophia Keys is looking to shore up the middle.

Waterloo Christian

Head coach Laura Johnson is looking to make a good first impression in her debut season for the Regents. Having reached the Class 1A regional semifinals last year, they have their work cut out for them if they want to improve.

“There’s been a lot of progress,” Laura Johnson said. “So, coming into this season, I’m glad to be taking that on and thankful for the coaches that came before that have kind of set that strong foundation.”

And while navigating the Iowa Star Conference is a tall order, Waterloo Christian has the roster to win.

Assists leader Lauren Bergstrom has graduated, but the Regents still have an offensive powerhouse in senior Reagan Wheeler, who led the team in kills last year at 285. Trinity Renaud is also backing her, having also performed well last year.

