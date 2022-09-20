Guttenberg Clayton Ridge prevails over Maynard West Central 3-1

Guttenberg Clayton Ridge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 3-1 win over Maynard West Central in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on September 20.
