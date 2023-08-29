Lisbon shuts out Guttenberg Clayton Ridge
A suffocating defense helped Lisbon handle Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 2-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on Aug. 29.
The Aplington-Parkersburg defense stifles Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran
Defense dominated as Aplington-Parkersburg pitched a 2-0 shutout of Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on Aug. 29.
The Aplington-Parkersburg defense stifles Traer North Tama
A suffocating defense helped Aplington-Parkersburg handle Traer North Tama 2-0 for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on Aug. 29.
Tipton shuts out Guttenberg Clayton Ridge
A suffocating defense helped Tipton handle Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 2-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup.
