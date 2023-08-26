Charles City allows no points against Decorah 2-0

Charles City's defense throttled Decorah, resulting in a 2-0 shutout on Aug. 26 in Iowa girls high school volleyball.

Last season, Charles City and Decorah faced off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Charles City High School.

Charles City shuts out Riceville 2-0

Charles City's defense throttled Riceville, resulting in a 2-0 shutout during this Iowa girls high school volleyball game.

Decorah posts win at Hampton-Dumont-CAL's expense 2-1

Decorah pushed past Hampton-Dumont-CAL for a 2-1 win in Iowa girls volleyball action on Aug. 26.

