Denver shuts out New Hampton 2-0

Denver's defense throttled New Hampton, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on Aug. 24.

Denver shuts out Charles City 2-0

A suffocating defense helped Denver handle Charles City 2-0 for an Iowa girls volleyball victory on Aug. 24.

Dunkerton shuts out Calmar South Winn 2-0

Dunkerton sent Calmar South Winn home scoreless in a 2-0 decision in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup.

Last season, Dunkerton and Calmar South Winn squared off on Aug. 26, 2021 at Calmar South Winneshiek High School.

Hudson shuts out Calmar South Winn 2-0

Hudson's defense throttled Calmar South Winn, resulting in a 2-0 shutout during this Iowa girls high school volleyball game.

Last season, Hudson and Calmar South Winn faced off on Aug. 26, 2021 at Calmar South Winneshiek High School.

New Hampton shuts out Charles City 2-0

New Hampton's defense throttled Charles City, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in Iowa girls volleyball on Aug. 24.

Last season, Charles City and New Hampton faced off on Oct. 14, 2021 at New Hampton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.