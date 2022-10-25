 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Epworth Western Dubuque blankets Charles City with swarming defensive effort 3-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Charles City on the scoreboard because Epworth Western Dubuque wouldn't allow it in a 3-0 shutout in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup.

Recently on October 20, Charles City squared off with Decorah in a volleyball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Breaking News