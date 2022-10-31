Eldridge North Scott stonewalls Bondurant-Farrar 3-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense was a brick wall that stopped Bondurant-Farrar cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory on October 31 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Bondurant-Farrar faced off on November 1, 2021 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap
