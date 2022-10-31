 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eldridge North Scott stonewalls Bondurant-Farrar 3-0

  • 0

Eldridge North Scott's defense was a brick wall that stopped Bondurant-Farrar cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory on October 31 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Bondurant-Farrar faced off on November 1, 2021 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News