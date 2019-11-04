WAVERLY — At the beginning of the 2019 volleyball season, Waverly-Shell Rock senior Haley Eckerman had a feeling that something special was in the works.
Monday night Eckerman and Class 4A’s fourth-ranked Go-Hawks lived up to those expectations with a hard-fought, 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14 victory over ninth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes to earn a trip to next week’s state tournament, the program’s 11th overall.
“I had a feeling that we could get to state with the team we had at the start of the year,” said Eckerman. “As the season went on, the chemistry just began to build and it brought us to this point.”
Momentum swung back and forth through the first four sets, but Eckerman and the Go-Hawks seized it when the match was on the line in set five.
“I think we played a little timid and maybe even a little cocky when we won the first two sets,” said Eckerman. “It definitely got interesting and we decided during the fifth set that we needed to get back to playing with the energy that got us here. We started to rally and get momentum and when we reached the 12th point I had a great feeling this was it.”
Eckerman came up with a thundering kill to the left side to draw W-SR within a point at 13-12, then delivered an ace serve for their first lead of the set (15-14).
When Eckerman followed with another ace, the Go-Hawks and their fans erupted in celebration.
“I’ve played for four years here and my dream was to go to state,” said Eckerman. “It came true, and we are not done yet.”
The night began with Waverly-Shell Rock winning two close sets.
The Fillies (31-7) reached deep and took set three by a 25-17 edge.
The Go-Hawks (46-6) regrouped and tried to end the match as they began set four with a 4-0 run, but the momentum quickly shifted as Grace Mikota and Samantha Vos powered DC-G to a 25-21 win to tie the match.
“I think at that point of the game we just quit being aggressive and were playing not to lose,” said W-SR coach Eavon Woodin. “We were kind of in new territory since we only went five sets one other time this year.
“I told them during a timeout that we were still in this. They have worked too hard to let it get away. That was the longest fifth set and I thought it would never get over. My heart is still fluttering.”
Dallas Center-Grimes picked up a huge point at 14-13 and was just one point from a trip to state.
Go-Hawks sophomore Avery Beckett cancelled the Fillies’ travel plans as she blistered a kill down the line to tie the game, setting up Eckerman’s final two serves.
“I’d never been involved in something like this and I was really nervous,” said Beckett. “I think Britney Young’s four-point service got us back in it.
“It still is a blur but we are going to state and it’s hard to put into words. It is just so exciting.”
The Go-Hawks will make their 11th trip to the big dance in school history.
