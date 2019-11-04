WEST DES MOINES — Third-ranked West Des Moines Valley had a little too much firepower for Waterloo West Monday as the Tigers defeated the Wahawks in a Class 5A regional final.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15.
West was slow to challenge Valley at the net early in the match and then struggled with its service reception and passing in the second set as Valley jumped in front.
The Wahawks (27-14) finally got their defense going in the third set, but the Tigers (40-4) slammed he door in the fourth.
MOUNT VERNON 3, NEW HAMPTON 2: Seventh-ranked Mount Vernon fought off sixth-ranked New Hampton in a Class 3A regional final, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-12.
New Hampton’s season ended at 40-4, while Mount Vernon heads to state with a 33-10 record.
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION 3, INDEPENDENCE 0: Top-ranked Davenport Assumption powered past Independence 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 for a berth in the 3A state tournament.
Independence (29-12) hit just .091 for the match. Alexis Hearn led the Mustangs with eight kills while Reese Martin added seven.
Assumption (32-5) got a dozen kills from Emma Schubert and nine from Kylie Welch and had eight service aces and nine blocks.
WEST DELAWARE 3, CHARLES CITY 0: In Class 4A, West Delaware cruised to a state tournament berth with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-10 win over Charles City.
West Delaware (39-5) got nine kills from Macey Kleitsch and eight from Kinley Kolbet while four players finished with double-digit digs and the Hawks had nine blocks.
Charles City finished the season 19-26.
