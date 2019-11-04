GRUNDY CENTER — Union Community did not back away from the challenge. The Knights embraced it.
When the Class 3A postseason volleyball brackets came out, No. 13 Union saw it was in the same regional as fourth-ranked and powerhouse Dike-New Hartford, a team that had made 12 consecutive state tournament appearances.
On Monday night, the Knights refused to be intimidated.
With a relentless, no-fear attitude, Union upset the Wolverines in a five-set thriller, 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11, to earn its first trip to the state tournament since 2016.
“We knew we were playing good, we just didn’t like the draw with the Dike to get to state because we knew how tough they are,” Union head coach Brian Jesse said. “But our girls believed they could do it and knew they could play so much better than we did the first time against them and that was the positive we had coming in.”
The Knights (30-11) will open with top-seeded Davenport Assumption at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
“We knew that it would probably go to five sets, and we knew they would not stop fighting,” Union junior setter Allie Driscol said. “They came out strong, so we came back at them even stronger.
“It’s amazing. We’ve wanted this all season. We worked so hard and so to finally to accomplish it was an amazing feeling.”
After being out of sync and rarely in system in a three-set loss to D-NH (29-15) on Oct. 10, Jesse said the Knights’ serve receive was tenfold better in the regional final match, and that allowed Union to spread the wealth between star hitters Belle Weber and Jasmyn Bush, and also see sophomore Lexie Nolan have a huge game.
“We battled, we hung in there,” Jesse said. “Our serve receive was so good tonight, so bad the first time we played them, but tonight we were right on. We moved Winkelpleck (Sophia) to libero recently and she was so good tonight.”
From the get-go it was apparent the match was going to go the distance. Back-and-forth long rallies, matching runs and momentum switches on a dime dictated the first set.
DNH jumped out to a 7-4 lead, but three consecutive aces by Belle Weber, who led the Knights with 23 kills, saw Union surge to a 10-7 lead. Then it was the ‘turn as they went on a 6-0 run. The Knights answered with a 10-2 run and -could not answer.
“We fought so hard. This is so exciting,” Belle Weber said. “We just knew we had to keep fighting and believing we could do it.”
The Wolverines opened the second set on an 8-0 run, but Union rallied to tie it 17-all and 18-all before Jenna Joslin capped off a mini D-NH run by dumping an overpass straight down to help spark the Wolverines’ set two win.
Union controlled the entire third set, before D-NH surged late in set four to force a winner-take-all fifth.
Wichita State recruit Morgan Weber hammered home three straight kills as part of her 31-kill night for the Wolverines to open the fifth. D-NH led 5-1 and 8-5 and looked like it was going to hold off the Knights.
But Union took a timeout, regrouped and dominated the stretch run, using a 9-1 run to take a 14-9 lead. Madelyn Norton had a kill, and Morgan Weber a block to keep the Wolverines’ hopes alive.
“We had to take a deep breath, tell each other to calm down and that we can do this,” Driscol said of the winning rally.
Bush hammered her 19th kill between the hands of a pair of D-NH blockers and the Knights’ celebration began.
“It was a great match, back and forth,” Wolverines head coach Diane Harms said. “They did a great job of staying aggressive and just finding ways to make plays happen when they needed them tonight. They did a great job of being the more aggressive team.
“We were a little out of our rhythm, and that was probably a little due to what they were doing to us.”
Bush and Nolan finished with 19 and 12 kills, respectively, for Union, while Joslin had 14 and Norton eight for D-NH.
