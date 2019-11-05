Sixteen state volleyball tournament berths were decided around the state Tuesday night.
Six of them were claimed by Northeast Iowa teams.
North Tama, Grundy Center, Hudson and Osage joined Janesville and Wapsie Valley as state qualifiers by winning their respective regional finals Tuesday.
Class 2A
GRUNDY CENTER 3, UNDERWOOD 2: Sixth-ranked Grundy Center had to dig deep to earn a berth in the Class 2A state tournament Tuesday.
No. 11 Underwood pushed the Spartans to five sets before Grundy Center (32-8) prevailed 25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-11.
HUDSON 3, MEDIAPOLIS 1: Hudson knocked out second-ranked Mediapolis 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-9.
The Pirates will take a 31-7 record into a matchup against top-seeded Western Christian next Wednesday at the state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
OSAGE 3, EMMETSBURG 0: Fifth-ranked Osage earned a return trip to state with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 romp past Emmetsburg.
The Green Devils will take a 36-6 record to state for a first-round matchup against sixth-ranked Grundy Center.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN 3, DENVER 0: Third-ranked Dyersville Beckman (40-8) sidelined No. 14 Denver to secure a state tournament berth. Set scores were 25-13, 25-12, 25-7.
Jada Wills led Beckman, which hit .459 as a team, with a dozen kills.
Denver ended the season 27-15.
Class 1A
NORTH TAMA 3, GRAND VIEW CHRISTIAN 1: North Tama won a tight battle over Grand View Christian for a berth in the Class 1A state tournament.
Set scores were 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17.
The Redhawks will take a 26-6 record to state where they face LeMars Gehlen Wednesday.
