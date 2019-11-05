CLARKSVILLE -- Janesville volleyball coach Shelly Sorensen was a little tired Tuesday night after making her victory climb to the press box at Clarksville High School.
A 10th straight trip to the Class 1A state tournament will put a little bounce back in the veteran head coach's step.
The four-time state champion Wildcats defeated a tough Gladbrook-Reinbeck squad 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 in the regional final.
"That was a little tiring going up that ladder, but it was worth it," said Sorensen. "These girls had to earn this trip. They (the Rebels) never gave up and fought hard.
"We talked about it before that we have to play for every single point and not let up. Too many times you see a team win two sets and then lose. We had to fight for everything tonight."
Gladbrook-Reinbeck grabbed a 16-15 lead midway through the first set with a huge kill from Saari Kuehl and still led 20-18 after Ava Wyatt found a soft landing spot for an easy kill.
Janesville senior Julia Meister registered a key kill to give the Wildcats a 22-21 lead and they held on for a 25-22 win.
The second set saw Janesville pull out to a big lead and G-R battle back within 24-19 before the Wildcats put it away.
Neither team could build a lead of more than four points in the third set until the waning moments.
"We wanted to make sure and not give up those big runs to them," Gladbrook-Reinbeck coach Paula Kelley said. "It was like a roller coaster ride all night but we just couldn't finish it. We would get on top then hit that low and could not get back up.
"I think we sat back on our heels a couple times and played a little hesitant. Janesville really made it tough on us and they found the spots and pushed the corners."
It all added up to another trip to the state tournament for the Wildcats.
"Not a lot of people had confidence in us going back to state this year," said Janesville terminator Bailey Hoff. "We all had confidence in each other and knew if we kept up the hard work we could take this to state.
"We proved some people wrong and right now we are playing with a lot of momentum and we can go all the way. We have a lot of experience and we are playing good defense."
It took a team effort, Sorensen pointed out.
"Tonight we saw a lot of different people come through when we needed it," she said.. "Gladbrook fought back many times and it wasn't easy. I congratulated them after the game on making it back to state, and I told them that they really had to earn this trip and they did."
