CEDAR FALLS — Beyond putting together a memorable highlight tape from their final home match, Cedar Falls’ seniors were determined to send a message to the Class 5A field during Monday night’s regional volleyball final.
Seniors Akacia Brown, Emerson Green and Alayna Yates took instant control of the net, while sophomore Alivia Bronner served the first 14 consecutive points of top-ranked Cedar Falls’ sweep over Marshalltown, 25-9, 25-19, 25-7.
Cedar Falls, 41-1 and undefeated against Iowa opponents, will now shift gears to a fifth consecutive trip to state.
“We knew that this is our last chance to play on our home court this year,” said Brown, who finished with a team-high 12 kills. “We wanted to make it count, play our best game and kind of show what we look like. Obviously our film is going to the other postseason teams to watch. … We kind of wanted to send a message, I guess.”
Yates, a 6-foot-6 middle, complemented Brown with nine kills and four blocks. Fellow senior Jada Golden-Smith added seven kills, while senior libero Kirsten Graves joined Bronner with three aces and was among the back row dig leaders.
A pair of Emmy Wedgbury aces capped a dominant Tigers’ first-set triumph before Green served a nine-point run against a pesky Marshalltown (17-15) defense to take control of set two, 15-9. Graves’ three consecutive aces pushed the Tigers’ lead to 10 points early in set three, and senior reserve Lauren Lilly capped a nine-point closing run with the match’s final kill.
“Kids evolve,” Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson said, addressing the rise of this year’s team within a program that has reached the last three state finals. “Your kids that are seniors now aren’t playing the same role they were as juniors and sophomores. New people have to step in and fill those roles, and we’ve got a group that’s 18 strong. Everybody has embraced what they have to do on a day-by-day basis.”
Earlier this season, Green secured her 2,000th career assist with Brown reaching the 1,000 kill milestone. That’s just one of the special connections within a team that enters state determined to win the program’s second ever title in three years.
“She’s an amazing player and an even better person,” Green said of Brown. “She’s always been there to help me, and I show that I’m always there to help her. We definitely created a great connection on the court, and that all started off the court in our sophomore stages. It’s just so fun to play with her.”
Brown, a Mississippi State volleyball recruit, appreciates Green’s constant pursuit of growth.
“I love Emerson because she isn’t afraid to ask, ‘Was that set OK?’” Brown related. “She takes feedback really well, and I like getting feedback from her. It’s just so easy to communicate with her.”
While Brown, Graves, Green, Wedgbury and Yates all know what it’s like to be on the court for a state final, Bronner, Golden-Smith, Lexie Godfrey and Katie Remmert are among the players who will be making their debut inside the lines.
“First couple points you get a little nervous, but once you get into your role like a normal game it’s really fun,” Green said, recalling her state debut from last season. “The crowd really gets going and you don’t even notice that you’re really in front of thousands of people.”
Brown has experienced the feeling of both winning and losing in a state championship match.
“We need to make sure the Cell (Cedar Rapids’ U.S. Cellular Arena) and all the energy in there doesn’t get to our heads, and we stay calm and just play our game,” Brown said.
