Dynamic Petersen duo provide spark for Dike-New Hartford

DIKE – Twins Payton and Jadyn Petersen entered Dike-New Hartford with lofty expectations.
And they more than lived up to it last fall.
The dynamic freshman duo led the Wolverines to a Class 2A state volleyball title.
A few months later, they played significant roles as Dike-New Hartford captured a state championship in basketball.
So what do the talented twin sisters do for an encore as they enter the sophomore year?
“We’re super excited to have an opportunity to do it again,” Payton Petersen said. “We just need to keep working hard and we need to stay focused.”
The daughters of UNI volleyball coach Bobbi Petersen, Payton and Jadyn wasted no time in making an impact on the volleyball court during their first semester of high school.
Payton Petersen, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, turned in a phenomenal rookie campaign last fall. She recorded a whopping 444 kills and added 40 ace serves.
Jadyn Petersen, a 5-foot-8 outside hitter, contributed 181 kills and a team-best 67 ace serves last season.
“I’m very excited to start this season,” Jadyn said. “It’s always fun and I’m looking forward to playing on a team with this group of girls. There will probably be a target on our back because of what we’ve done, but we’re just going to do our best and see where it takes us.”
The twins have a bond and chemistry that translates well to the court.
“We’re both really competitive and we have the same approach,” Payton said. “We’re comfortable playing together and we know what each of us can do. We have a great connection. And we push each other to become better.”
“It’s awesome being on the same team with my sister,” Jadyn said. “We work well together and help each other get better. Having someone you can always talk to is really nice.”
Veteran D-NH coach Diane Harms is impressed with how the sophomore standouts approach the sport.
“Payton and Jadyn have tremendous volleyball IQs – they really understand the game so well,” Harms said. “They are solid fundamentally and they can do so many things in the front row and the back row.
“And quite honestly, they are tremendous teammates – they don’t care if they get the kill or their teammates get the kill. They’re just as happy if someone else on our team does something well. They are very encouraging and positive to their teammates.”
The twins also have a coach at home that knows a thing or two about volleyball.
“If we’re having a bad day, my mom is good about figuring out what went wrong or what we need to get better at,” Payton said. “If you have a question, she’s always there to answer it and provide input. And it’s positive feedback. It’s nice to know she’s always there for us.”
“My mom provides a lot of helpful feedback,” Jadyn said. “If I’m struggling in one part of my game, I will ask her to help me and she will work with me. She always gives us good advice. She’s just so supportive.”
The Wolverines finished 32-4 en route to winning the Class 2A state championship last season. The Petersen twins, who both earned all-state honors in 2020, had plenty of help on a loaded Dike-New Hartford squad.
Payton Petersen was named captain of the all-tournament team at state with teammates Jadyn Petersen and Madelyn Norton joining her on that elite squad.
Norton, now a junior, set the table for the Petersens and their teammates with 893 assists last year.
D-NH player Ellie Knock, now a junior, collected 145 kills for the Wolverines in 2020.
“I have great teammates – they’re really positive and supportive,” Jadyn Petersen said. “If I’m having a bad day, they lift me up and keep me going. Everyone on this team has their own unique role.”
Harms said she has an enjoyable group to work with.
“It’s great to be back in the gym with these girls,” Harms said. “They work really hard and they challenge themselves. We just try to stay focused on our next opponent, knowing we also have our ultimate goals. But if we don’t take care of it match-by-match, it won’t matter.”
Dike-New Hartford typically plays a challenging schedule and this year is no exception. They play in the loaded North Iowa Cedar League that includes returning state runner-up Denver.
The Wolverines don’t shy away from going up against bigger schools, playing a number of opponents from larger classes.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Jadyn Petersen said. “I always love good competition. I can’t wait to see what we can do.”
