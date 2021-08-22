Dynamic Petersen duo provide spark for Dike-New Hartford

The twins have a bond and chemistry that translates well to the court.

“We’re both really competitive and we have the same approach,” Payton said. “We’re comfortable playing together and we know what each of us can do. We have a great connection. And we push each other to become better.”

“It’s awesome being on the same team with my sister,” Jadyn said. “We work well together and help each other get better. Having someone you can always talk to is really nice.”

Veteran D-NH coach Diane Harms is impressed with how the sophomore standouts approach the sport.

“Payton and Jadyn have tremendous volleyball IQs – they really understand the game so well,” Harms said. “They are solid fundamentally and they can do so many things in the front row and the back row.

“And quite honestly, they are tremendous teammates – they don’t care if they get the kill or their teammates get the kill. They’re just as happy if someone else on our team does something well. They are very encouraging and positive to their teammates.”

The twins also have a coach at home that knows a thing or two about volleyball.