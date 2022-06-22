DNH's Harms inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

DIKE – Dike-New Hartford head volleyball coach Diane Harms was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Hall of Fame Tuesday in a ceremony at Prairie Meadows in Altoona.

Harms has coached eight Woverine volleyball teams to state titles in her career which started at Charles City. Her 2022 Comet squad finished second in 2A.

This fall, Harms will begin her 20th season at DNH where she has compiled a 715-128 record while leading the Wolverines to three straight state championships – Class 3A in 2019, and back-to-back in Class 2A in 2020 and 2021.

“It comes as no surprise that Coach Harms has been selected for induction into the National Hall of Fame,” DNH Superintendent Justin Stockdale said. “Her commitment to our student-athletes have never faltered in her 19 seasons as head volleyball coach. She deserves this recognition as an incredible coach, and we are proud to have her as a constant inspiration to our entire athletic department.”

All-time Harms has coached in 17 state tournaments while compiling a 980-222-40 career mark.

In addition to coaching volleyball, Harms coached girls’ basketball for 12 years, 11 at Charles City, and she has coached girls’ track for 25 years, 11 at Charles City and 14 at DNH.

The NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation.

