 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP VOLLEYBALL

DNH's Harms inducted into NHSACA Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0
090914tsr-dnh-columbus-03

Dike-New Hartford's head coach Diane Harms, left, coaches Sydney Petersen, right, during a timeout in a match up against Waterloo Columbus at Waterloo Columbus Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.

 TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Dike-New Hartford vs Denver state volleyball

Dike-New Hartford head coach Diane Harms talks to her squad during Dike-New Hartford vs Denver Class 2A championship action of the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament played Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Tuesday, Harms was inducted into the NHSACA Hall of Fame in Altoona. 

DIKE – Dike-New Hartford head volleyball coach Diane Harms was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Hall of Fame Tuesday in a ceremony at Prairie Meadows in Altoona.

Harms has coached eight Woverine volleyball teams to state titles in her career which started at Charles City. Her 2022 Comet squad finished second in 2A. 

This fall, Harms will begin her 20th season at DNH where she has compiled a 715-128 record while leading the Wolverines to three straight state championships – Class 3A in 2019, and back-to-back in Class 2A in 2020 and 2021.

110415mp-grundy-center-DNH-vb-10

Dike-New Hartford head coach Diane Harms directs her team in a 2A regional volleyball final Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Parkersburg , Iowa.

“It comes as no surprise that Coach Harms has been selected for induction into the National Hall of Fame,” DNH Superintendent Justin Stockdale said. “Her commitment to our student-athletes have never faltered in her 19 seasons as head volleyball coach. She deserves this recognition as an incredible coach, and we are proud to have her as a constant inspiration to our entire athletic department.”

People are also reading…

100714tsr-dnh-sumnerfred-03redo

Dike-New Hartford head coach Diane Harms talks to her team during a timeout against Sumner-Fredericksburg when the teams met Oct. 7.

All-time Harms has coached in 17 state tournaments while compiling a 980-222-40 career mark.

091013tsr-dnh-sja-04

Dike-New Hartford head coach Diane Harms coaches her team during a Sept. 10 matchup with St. James Academy.

In addition to coaching volleyball, Harms coached girls’ basketball for 12 years, 11 at Charles City, and she has coached girls’ track for 25 years, 11 at Charles City and 14 at DNH.

The NHSACA is the oldest coaches association in the nation.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News