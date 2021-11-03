Dike-New Hartford hitting numbers keep going up, cruises past Denver in 2A semis

CEDAR RAPIDS – Efficient and powerful are two words most would use to describe Dike-New Hartford's attack.

Seems like once the Wolverines reach the state tournament, the numbers get a small increase.

This trip is no different.

The Class 2A top-ranked Wolverines have hit the cover off the ball through their first two games, including a .348 efficiency during their 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 semifinal sweep over sixth-ranked Denver on Wednesday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

"Feeding off the crowd, feed off the energy and we feed off each other," setter Madelyn Norton said. "That is something that is very important to us. We like to rise up to the challenge.

"The bigger the stage, the better we play."

Dike-New Hartford (53-1) will face the most storied 2A program over the last two decades in third-ranked Western Christian in Thursday's state title match at 4:45 p.m.

"We work hard in practice every single day," Wolverines libero Lexie Fager said. "We're ready."

After a quarterfinal sweep over South Hardin in which DNH had just seven errors on 87 total attacks for a .460 hitting night, the kills and efficiency were down, as were the hitting errors.

It still was more than enough to overpower Denver.

"This game just felt different," Norton said. "We knew this was an important game for them, so just knowing that, we had to take it up a level."

Wolverines head coach Diane Harms preaches not overswinging. She doesn't want her team to get out of rhythm.

"We just talk to our hitters about doing what they're able to do and not try to do too much," Harms said.

They didn't for all of Wednesday.

Payton Petersen finished with a double-double, a match-high in kills with 17 and digs with 12. She overtook the offense for stretches in each set and is now at 570 kills on the season.

She hit the 1,000-career kill mark in the first set. And she did it in 90 matches.

"Not only can she hit heavy ball, she's so smart," Norton said. "She helps us better understand what we need to do to be successful."

It was the fifth time the two North Iowa Cedar League foes had faced each other this season. It was also a rematch from the 2020 state title contest. Dike-New Hartford had not dropped a set in those five matches.

The Wolverines didn't plan on ending that streak in the semis.

Denver (37-8) came out firing with an ace from Allison Bonnette and a kill from Kayla Knowles to give itself a quick 2-0 lead.

"Just focusing on what we can control," said Norton, who dished out 26 assists. "Whenever we start to get down, we always try to break it down to the basics and start building from there."

When the opening set was tied at six, the Wolverines turned it up a notch.

They outscored the Cyclones 19-6 to close out the first set then bolted out to a 12-2 lead in the second. DNH used a 9-2 flurry to make a three point cushion rise to double digits.

It was the first time this postseason Denver didn't reach 15 points in a set. The Cyclones had 23 hitting errors and five service errors.

"We did a much better job," Harms said. "We stuck to our game plan. We did a really good job keeping balls in play. It was a great team effort."

Ellie Knock chipped in seven kills for the Wolverines while Jadyn Petersen finished with six kills and eight digs. Maryn Bixby, after missing Tuesday's match, finished with four kills and had five assisted blocks.

The sophomore middle finished with a hitting efficiency of .364.

"It gives us another dimension," Harms said. "We want to keep our middles up."

Denver was led by eight kills from Knowles, and Jessica Gergen chipped in six. Reese Johnson distributed 20 assists and libero Grace Lyons had 14 digs.

It marked the final time Johnson, Lyons, Allison Bonnette, Kate Clinton and Avery Forde will take the volleyball court. Knowles will anchor the front row after finishing her season with more than 350 kills and Gergen will return in the middle.

Dike-New Hartford will have to deal with Western Christian in order to go back-to-back for the first time since 2016-17. The Wolfpack has a pair of juniors that are above 340 kills and a stout blocker in Emma Westphal.

Yet the Wolverines believe they are more than prepared for the challenge.

"They play so hard," Harms said. "They just don't give up."

