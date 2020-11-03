Dike-New Hartford clicks against Sumner-Fredericksburg during state return

CEDAR RAPIDS – Back on familiar turf, Dike-New Hartford’s volleyball team once again looks the part of a state championship contender.
Class 2A’s No. 3-ranked Wolverines have reloaded with a young core of talented freshmen and sophomores leading the program back to state following a one-year hiatus after 12 consecutive trips.
Dike-New Hartford’s attack clicked from the start of Tuesday’s Class 2A quarterfinal and never let up. The Wolverines finished with 39 kills on .319 hitting for a straight-set win over North Iowa Cedar League East rival Sumner-Fredericksburg, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
“It’s really exciting to be back,” said D-NH junior libero Lexie Fager, a starter on the school’s 2018 state team. “This team this year is really fun. I just love playing with them.”
Fun and focused.
“They do a good job themselves of focusing and talking out there on the floor,” Dike-New Hartford coach Diane Harms said, assessing her players’ poise. “They just enjoy playing together so that’s a big bonus.”
A 2-1 advantage at the start of the third frame marked the only set lead Sumner-Fredericksburg (28-8) had Tuesday.
D-NH sophomore setter Madelyn Norton distributed 33 assists with freshman Payton Petersen recording a match-high 16 kills on 36 swings. Her twin sister, Jadyn Petersen, added eight kills.
“They are just so good,” Norton said, addressing the twins’ skilled attacks. “They’re kind of our go-to (players) if we get stuck. They just know so much and are helping me to improve my game and know more and have a higher volleyball IQ.”
The Wolverines also served and passed tough. Fager and Jadyn Petersen combined for six of the team’s nine aces and Dike-New Hartford’s serve receive didn’t allow a single ace.
Passing in system allowed Norton to run a fast tempo offense with middles Ellie Knock and Taylor Hoens combining for 10 kills on 23 attempts.
“It’s been very difficult,” Norton said, addressing the increased pace her team has added to its repertoire. “It’s very fast so there’s high room for error. But even outside of volleyball we just have such a good connection, so I think that helps with our timing in volleyball.”
Added Harms, “We’ve been working on that and working on that. They missed a couple of times, but they connected more than they’re missing so that quicker set does add another element for us.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg is also a youthful team poised for future success after making its first trip to state since 2016. Freshman Isabelle Elliott led the Cougars with 10 kills. Junior Morgan Brandt added four kills, 10 assists and nine digs.
“For us, I think it was a fantastic year,” Sumner-Fredericksburg coach Tori Sorensen said. “We knew we had some young talent coming in and this is where we set our bar to begin with was to be back at state. We’ll do the same thing for next year with the talent that we do return.
“We’re not going to hang our heads about losing to Dike. I would expect them to be here on Thursday as possibly as a state champion again.”
Up next for Dike-New Hartford is a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal against Wilton (33-3). The majority of this year’s Wolverines were playing in their first state volleyball match on Tuesday.
“I was nervous at first, but we have really great fans and a good support group,” Norton said. “I knew I had them behind me and I was just really excited to play.”
