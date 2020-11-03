Dike-New Hartford clicks against Sumner-Fredericksburg during state return

“They are just so good,” Norton said, addressing the twins’ skilled attacks. “They’re kind of our go-to (players) if we get stuck. They just know so much and are helping me to improve my game and know more and have a higher volleyball IQ.”

The Wolverines also served and passed tough. Fager and Jadyn Petersen combined for six of the team’s nine aces and Dike-New Hartford’s serve receive didn’t allow a single ace.

Passing in system allowed Norton to run a fast tempo offense with middles Ellie Knock and Taylor Hoens combining for 10 kills on 23 attempts.

“It’s been very difficult,” Norton said, addressing the increased pace her team has added to its repertoire. “It’s very fast so there’s high room for error. But even outside of volleyball we just have such a good connection, so I think that helps with our timing in volleyball.”

Added Harms, “We’ve been working on that and working on that. They missed a couple of times, but they connected more than they’re missing so that quicker set does add another element for us.”