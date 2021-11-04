Defense reigns supreme in 5A title match as Tigers see season come to an end

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls’ calling card all season has been its defense. It prides itself on being scrappy, led by libero UNI recruit Alivia Bronner and two other defensive specialists who are seniors.

It didn’t falter in its Class 5A state title match. Quite the opposite.

Pleasant Valley just matched the Tigers blow-for-blow. There were over 350 total swings between the two top-5 teams and over 200 digs.

“It is something I’ve never seen before,” Cedar Falls head coach Matthew Johnson said.

The second-ranked Spartans used that defensive prowess and their height to disrupt the fourth-ranked Tigers in their 25-23, 28-26, 25-13 triumph at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Thursday morning in Cedar Rapids.

“Most of the things we asked these guys to do, they came out and did it,” Johnson said. “We knew we were going to have to tee off from the service line. If you do that, you’re going to live with some misses.”

There were 91 total digs in the first set. Long rallies were prevalent and plenty of players in the back row were diving. Most of those extended rallies were won by Pleasant Valley.

Yet Cedar Falls (32-9) had its chances to square the match at one apiece.

It rallied down 22-19 and 24-22 to tie the set. It staved off four set points by the Spartans, but had untimely errors that kept the Tigers out of a position to nab the set. They had two attacking errors and a serving error that kept them from a set point.

“It sucks,” junior Katie Remmert said. “We fought really hard. You flip a few points, it is a whole different ballgame. They just outplayed us today.”

It was all Pleasant Valley (33-4) in the third set.

The Spartans raced out to 5-0 cushion and never trailed. The closest Cedar Falls got at any point during the set was seven. Pleasant Valley went on a 5-1 flurry to balloon their lead back to double digits then after an Emily Goodpaster kill, the celebration was on.

And the Tigers felt the emotions of falling short.

“In the end, they beat us out on it,” Bronner said. “We couldn’t pull it off. A lot of people came in nervous.”

It was a back-and-forth affair in the opener. PV bolted out of the gates to an 8-1 advantage then Cedar Falls scored 11 of the next 12 points to gain a two-point lead. The Spartans had five unanswered points to regain the lead at 15-13.

Behind two aces during service from Bronner, the Tigers tied the set at 20. A net violation and a Kora Ruff ace ended the set to give Pleasant Valley a 1-0 lead.

“They’re a great team,” Remmert said. “We couldn’t hit through them sometimes. I don’t think we expected how good defensively they were going to be.”

Remmert, named to the 5A all-tournament team, finished with a match-high 17 kills for Cedar Falls. She was the only hitter to finish with an efficiency north of .100. Summer Halsor had the second most with seven.

The Tigers middle, which had plenty of firepower in their first two matches at the state tournament, were non-existent against PV. Olivia Smothers and Grace Hannam combined for five kills on 43 total attacks.

Which led to Remmert getting more looks to the outside.

“Besides being good offensively, she was a good all-around player this week,” Johnson said.

Setter Nohea Mahi had 28 assists and tied for the team high with Sarah Albaugh in digs with 23. Bronner, also a member of the all-tournament team, had 18 digs in her final prep game of her volleyball career.

Johnson will have to wait until the season opener to get his 600th career win as a head coach. He also needs four more to notch 300 during his tenure at Cedar Falls.

He’ll have a nucleus of Remmert, Mahi, Halsor, Hannam and Devon VanDyke to build around in 2022. The biggest losses will be in the back.

“It is going to have to be as focus in the offseason,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of DS’ that we like.”

Still, the Tigers have zero doubt they’ll be back in a similar spot next fall.

“We definitely can,” Remmert said. “We have so many good back row people on our bench that will step up next year.”

