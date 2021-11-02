Cyclones sweep Comets, Wildcats fall in five sets

CEDAR RAPIDS – The rematch is on.

Behind a balanced offensive attack and four different players with at least seven digs, Class 2A No. 6 and fifth-seeded Denver swept No. 4 and fourth-seeded Boyden-Hull 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 on Tuesday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

The Cyclones (37-7) will face top-ranked, top-seeded and North Iowa Cedar League rival Dike-New Hartford (52-1) in a Wednesday semifinal at 4 p.m. It is the fourth meeting this season and the first time the two will tussle in Cedar Rapids since the 2020 state championship match.

Denver head coach Jamie Johnson called it a "big sister, little sister" type of mentality.

"They are a great team," Johnson said. "Every time we play them, we're getting a little closer. If it is going to be one day, it might as well be tomorrow."

Jessica Gergen led the Cyclones with 10 kills while Kayla Knowles and Allison Bonnette each chipped in nine. Reese Johnson dished out 28 assists and fired home a team-best three aces.

Johnson doesn't necessarily think they'll need to play the match of their lives to beat the Wolverines. Still, it is a tall task to take down one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification.

"For the first time, the girls believe," Johnson said. "We have in the past, historically, made more errors ourselves against Dike than we need to. We're going to have to a lot of things well. You never know on what day you might catch them."

In Class 1A, fourth-seeded Holy Trinity Catholic edged fifth-seeded Janseville 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 15-8 in the final quarterfinal of the night.

The Wildcats, one of the more dominant teams in the state over a stretch of a handful of years in the 2010s, bow out of the tournament at 25-16. This was their 12th straight trip to the state tournament.

Janesville graduates its top attacker in Pyper McCarville and setter Kamryn Umthum. Those two, plus rotational piece Cadey Coffman, are the only seniors it will lose.

Five starters will likely return for the Wildcats in 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0