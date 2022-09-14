Courier Athlete of the Week: Denver's Knowles bound for Houston

DENVER – Kayla Knowles got a snapchat message last week from her old high school teammate, Reese Johnson.

In essence, the snap asked Knowles who was the better setter for the Denver High School volleyball team. Was it Johnson, the all-time assists leader in Cyclone history with 2,492, now at Division II Northern State or was it Johnson’s sister, Channing, the freshman starter for Denver this season.

Knowles knew she was in a tough spot, so she came up with a work around.

“I was like what do I say,” Knowles questioned. “Then, I said, ‘well, I just have gotten better.’”

A year ago, Knowles was part of a team full of seniors with multiple options on the attack. Now, the University of Houston commit, is the primary option for the Cyclones.

Her 221 kills this season ranks fifth in the state, all classes, and she recently became the school’s all-time kill leader when she posted her 1,136th career kill at the New Hampton Invitational.

Denver head coach Jamie Johnson, the mother of both Channing and Reese, laughs at the story.

“I don’t think Reese got the answer she was expected to get,” smiled Jamie.

Truthfully, Knowles is on pace to eclipse her single-season kill career high. With roughly 30 regular-season matches left in her senior season, the 5-foot-11 outside hitter is on pace to eclipse 600 kills in a single season.

Part of the reason Knowles is on such an epic pace is she is the primary option which is a direct result of a different style of offense.

“With Reese we ran a faster paced offense, lower sets,” Jamie Johnson said “With a more inexperienced setter, we run an offense with higher tempo, higher ball which gives the attack so much more time and I think Kayla loves that.”

There is another reason, too.

Knowles is relentless at improving from working on the beach courts at her club team's facilities (CIA), in the summer, working in practice and watching film with her coaches.

“Training to me is all situational,” Knowles said. “If I can mimic a situation in practice then it will happen in a game. Freshman year I was not good at hitting line, which is true. I worked on it so hard and for so long that I began being able to hit it and then it just became automatic.

“I wanted to be a full rotational player so every summer, playing beach volleyball, the primary reason I play it is for serve receive and defense.”

Jamie Johnson says Knowles is a great progression story. When she arrived at Denver, some of the strategy for Knowles was to hit the ball as hard as she could.

“So, we had a lot of ball off the back wall moments, and the back wall is a long way away,” Johnson said. “She has so many shots now, she is so refined.

“And she works at it. On a Saturday, the coaching staff is looking at film of opponents, and Kayla is right there learning what shots she wants to hit. She eats that stuff up. She has definitely evolved from a player that just could hit it hard.”

While Johnson says Knowles is bubbly and fun to be around, she adds there is another word that best describes Knowles…DETERMINED.

Knowles agrees.

There are some basic principles Johnson follows with Knowles, and those same principals should apply to opposing fan basis.

Last Thursday, Columbus Catholic’s student section started chanting ‘Overrated, Overrated,’ at Knowles when she missed on an attack.

Knowles smiled, shrugged her shoulders and went to work pounding home 20 kills in a three-game sweep for the Cyclones over the Sailors.

Afterward, Knowles was quoted saying, 'If you are chanting overrated at me, I’m going to show you how I am not overrated.'

“That quote cracks me up,” Jamie Johnson said. “I knew exactly what her response would be. That night was Kayla in a nutshell.”

Knowles describes her determination with another phrase while also laughing at the overrated chant quote.

“I’m very much a hard-headed person and Coach Jamie knows that,” Knowles smiled. “I’m really hard headed and determined. If you tell me I can’t do something I’m going to turn around and do it.

“The chants…it motivates me more to want to play better, want to win, want to perform.”

Knowles fierce drive led to many Division I offers to play volleyball. They started coming as soon as coaches could contact her in June before her junior season.

But after numerous college visits, Knowles finally found a home last spring. While at a tournament in Dallas, the University of Houston saw her play and immediately told her they wanted her to be part of the Cougars program.

Knowles took a visit to Houston the day after prom, and three days later committed to Houston.

“I absolutely loved it there,” Knowles said.

With her college decision out of the way and her team playing well, Knowles wants just one more thing to happen and not so much for her, but for the young team she plays on.

“I want to make the state tournament. I want these girls I love to experience what it is like to play at state,” Knowles said.