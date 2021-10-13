Columbus Catholic wins on Senior Night

WATERLOO – Columbus Catholic knocked off third-ranked South Hardin Tuesday on Senior Night at the Oppold Gymnasium.

The Sailors topped the Tigers, 26-24, 25-21, 25-23.

Seniors Ava Leslie and Eva Christensen led the way. Leslie had 13 kills, while Christensen had 12 kills and 12 digs. Senior Faith Freshwater recorded two solo blocks and two block assists in addition to six kills.

Alli Hagness and Steph Boyer combined to go 33 of 33 servicng.

Columbus is off until hosting Alburnett in a 2A regional opener on Oct. 18.

TIGERS GO 1-2: Cedar Falls dropped a pair of closes matches and won one in the Mississippi Valley Conference championship bracket at Cedar Rapids Xavier.

The Tigers dropped a 26-24, 25-17 decision to No. 1 Iowa City Liberty, and Xavier edged CF, 25-19, 30-28. In the Tigers’ other match, they pulled out a 18-25, 25-16, 15-2 victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Katie Remmert finished with 34 kills on the night. Nohea Mahi had 56 assists.

EAST, WEST VB: Waterloo East split matches beating West, 25-17, 25-20, before falling to Dubuque Wahlert, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13.

West, which hosted, also lost matches to Cedar Rapids Washington, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13, and Wahlert 25-10, 25-17.

Sierra Moore and Maddie Grimm had 16 and 15 kills, respectively.

REGENTS WIN: Waterloo Christian improved to 16-13 with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 win over Riceville in Iowa Star action.

