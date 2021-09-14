 Skip to main content
Columbus Catholic blanks Hudson
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Columbus Catholic blanks Hudson

WATERLOO -- Senior Eva Christensen had 16 kills as Columbus Catholic swept Hudson, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20, Tuesday in a North Iowa Cedar League volleyball match at Oppold Gymnasium. 

Christensen also went 18-of-18 at the service line. 

Senior Faith Freshwater played solid defense at the net in addition to her 11 kills on the night hitting .588.  Sophomore Morgan Bradley was also perfect from the service line going 17 for 17 with 2 aces while also recording nine kills.  

Junior Megan Fangman had 43 assists and fellow juniors Stephanie Boyer and Alli Hagness were outstanding in the back row with 9 and 10 digs respectively.

